Catholic schools to admit more students in 2021-22 school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Faced with increased demand after offering in-person learning through the pandemic, Catholic schools in the Diocese of Springfield have released plans for the upcoming academic year, which will include more spots for students.

With a theme of “Catholic Schools: Getting Back to Better,” schools run by the Diocese will be able to welcome more families to attend in the 2021-22 school year, now that social distancing guidelines have eased.

Diocesan schools remained open full-time throughout the school year, even as most public schools were operating on a hybrid or remote-only model. This, at least in part, contributed to a 5% increase in enrollment for 2020-21, even with social distancing guidelines limiting their capacity.

“New families chose our schools because they were open and in-person, and most are remaining with us because they found something special,” Superintendent of Schools Daniel Baillargeon said in a news release sent to 22News. “Due to the nature of the education we provide, we have not only been successful in preventing learning loss for those who have been with us, but also eliminating learning loss for new students who came to us in the face of the pandemic.”

Baillargeon says diocesan schools will work with state and local health officials on health and safety guidelines. Mask-wearing for students will be optional in the coming school year, and an emphasis will be placed on handwashing and air purification in school buildings.

Parents interested in enrolling their students in Catholic schools can call 413-452-0850 or visit diospringfield.org .