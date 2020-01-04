Caught on camera: ATV, dirt bike riders on public streets in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent videos of two dirt bikes and an ATV’s driving through the public streets of Springfield Friday afternoon.

According to the 22News viewer, the illegal ATV and dirt bike activity occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Bay Street towards St. James Avenue in Springfield. The video shows the ATV and dirt bike riders driving through traffic and even running a red light.

In 2019, police received overwhelming complaints from drivers about ATV and dirtbike riders on public roads during rush hour. In June, a dirt bike rider threw a piece of concrete at a police officer’s head and a brick through a cruiser window. The 18-year-old that was arrested is facing 7 charges that include driving without a license and operating an illegal vehicle on a roadway.

Several dirt bike accidents also resulted in deaths in 2019. The Springfield Police Department has made it their mission to continue cracking down on illegal ATV and dirt bike riders.

The Springfield