Caught on camera: Truck drove past school bus with flashing lights

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent us this dashcam video from Westfield.

You can see the oncoming truck roll right past a school bus that has turned on its flashing lights and extended the stop arm – indicating that children will be getting on or off the bus.

It is illegal to pass during pick up and drop off – when approaching from either direction, you must stop at least 100 feet away from the bus, and not start moving until the stop arm’s retracted.

Not only is it against the law, but you could also be endangering a child.

Officer Mike Wilk of the Chicopee Police told 22News, “It’s fine, you get a ticket, you get a fine, your insurance goes up but the most important thing here is life. You know, you’re talking about a kid’s life and that’s something you would have to live with forever.”

If you don’t stop for a school bus, you could be fined $250 for a first offense. A second offense can result in a license suspension and a $1,000 fine.