AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Fire Service has released new information on the deadly fire at an Agawam home Wednesday morning.

The fire was started by the combustion of an oil-stained rag in the home’s breezeway, according to the investigation done by Agawam Police and Fire as well as the State Fire Marshal and Hampden County District Attorney’s office. The home had no working smoke alarms on the second floor.

“Our hearts go out to the family here in their time of terrible loss,” said Chief Sirois. “Many folks aren’t aware that the oils used in some paints and stains release heat as they dry. A pile of oily rags can trap that heat and ignite, causing a fire. If you’re using rags to clean up oil-based paints and stains, take them outside when you’re done. Let them hang dry or lay them flat on the ground, weighted down so they don’t blow away.”

According to Massachusetts Department of Fire Services Spokesperson Jake Wark, at around 9 a.m. Agawam firefighters were called to a fire at a home on Squire Lane in Feeding Hills. Portions of the roof had collapsed over the main house, as well as the attached garage.

A teenager has died and an adult resident was injured. The victim’s name is not being released pending formal identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“We want to remind everyone in the community of how important working smoke alarms and a practiced home escape plan are,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Working smoke alarms should be on every level of every home. They can help alert you to a fire in time to use your escape plan and get out safely. Remember: you have less than three minutes to escape the average house fire after the alarm activates, so every second counts.”

The Department of Fire Services says oily rags should be stored safely in metal containers due to the danger of how flammable they are. If being left out to dry, hang them outside in a safe area and properly weigh them down. Oily rags are a dangerous source of fire because they can spontaneously combust.