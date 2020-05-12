Cause of fire at Green Meadow Lumber in Westfield released

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials have determined the cause of a fire at a lumber yard on Western Avenue in Westfield that caused thousands of dollars in damages Saturday afternoon.

According to the Department of Fire Services, the fire at Green Meadow Lumber was caused by embers from a wood-fired furnace. Firefighters discovered the fire at about 2:40 p.m. in a metal industrial building used for making wooden pallets. The building had a wood-fired furnace for heat that had recently been loaded with scrap wood.

Investigators believe the cause of the fire was embers from the furnace igniting building materials and lumber stored inside the building.

The fire caused about $350,000 in damages and no one was hurt.

Westfield Fire Chief Patrick Egloff said it was very windy with gusts up 50 mph, adding that, “the wind contributed to the fire’s spread, fanning the flames which quickly engulfed the building.”

The Westfield Fire Department and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal investigated the fire.