LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire at a Ludlow home Saturday morning that injured two people was caused by smoking materials in an area where medical oxygen was in use.

Ludlow firefighters were called to Evergreen Circle around 6:20 a.m. Saturday for a report of a house fire. When firefighters arrived, they could see heavy flames coming from the first floor of the two-story homes. Two people inside the home were able to escape before firefighters arrived. They were taken to the hospital for injuries but they are recovering.

“We’re extremely relieved that the victims are recovering from their injuries,” said Chief Pease. “There’s no truly safe way to smoke, and it’s especially dangerous to smoke in a home where medical oxygen is being used. Fires can start easier, burn hotter, and grow faster in an oxygen-rich environment. If you or a loved one use home oxygen, of if you’re visiting someone who does, please don’t smoke.”

“Oxygen can saturate clothing, hair, upholstery, and bedding, making them much more flammable,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Matches, lighters, candles, stoves, or fireplaces pose serious fire hazards under these conditions. It’s important to practice fire safety when there’s medical oxygen in the home, and especially important not to smoke.”

The Ludlow Fire Department and the Department of Fire Services determined the fire started in the first-floor living room, in an area of an ashtray that was in close proximity to an oxygen machine and cylinders. The first floor of the home received extensive damage and has been deemed uninhabitable.

According to the Department of Fire Services, two people died from fires in Massachusetts last year where medical oxygen was in use.