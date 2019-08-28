CBD curiosity increases following Gronk’s decision

EASTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Retired Patriots Star Rob Gronkowski has teamed up with a company that sells CBD, but there are some questions regarding this increasingly popular product.

What exactly are CBD products and what do they do?

CBD or Cannabidiol is a compound found in hemp and marijuana. Research has shown that it may help treat several health conditions.

Gronk said the company’s CBD medic line aided his recovery from injuries he suffered during his nine-year NFL career.

Now CBD isn’t only used to treat NFL injuries supporters claim that it can treat more common issues such as muscle stiffness and anxiety.

INSA’s General Manager Mike Evans told 22News Gronk’s decision will help others realize the potential benefits that come with this product.

“Usually, you have to take different prescriptions to get over certain things and a lot of that degrades other organs in your body and CBD is something that can be naturally ingested and digested,” Evans said.

It can be found in over-the-counter products, ranging from gummies to energy drinks, however not all products are FDA approved.

It’s a big gray area, a lot of it comes down to what state laws and federal laws the state will abide by or not.

CBD products like oils, gummies, and chocolates are legal in Massachusetts and Connecticut but are illegal in others.

CBD oil still remains on the NFL’s banned substance list, but Gronk hopes professional sports organizations will consider allowing CBD products for players’ recovery.