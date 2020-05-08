CCC: Increase of active patients since easing up medical marijuana requirements

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A representative with a local marijuana dispensary said the state did a good job of easing up on red tape associated with medical marijuana applications.

Theory Wellness in Chicopee offers both medical and recreational pot. But since the pandemic, recreational sales have been on hold, putting greater demand on medical weed.

The Cannabis Control Commission says it’s seen a 14 percent increase of active patients since it has eased some of the requirements for becoming a medical marijuana patient. New patients are now allowed to become registered through a telehealth visit with a certifying physician.

Thomas Winstanley, Director of Marketing for Theory Wellness told 22News, “The state has done a great job in expediting these medical licenses, and so I think the positioning in the market in halting the adult use is the natural trajectory for the individuals to seek out a medical license.”

Before being allowed to renew their medical marijuana card, any patient who initially becomes registered via telehealth will have to visit their certifying clinician in person.