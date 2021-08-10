CDC adds 7 countries to ‘do not travel’ list

(WWLP) – The CDC added seven new foreign countries to their very high COVID-19 travel risk listing.

That list now totals over 70 countries. Popular destinations such as Aruba, France, Israel, Iceland, and Thailand were added Tuesday. This means that the CDC recommends not traveling to these destinations at this time.

But even before the CDC guidance – many people are opting for domestic travel, postponing international trips until next year.

“People are interested in cruises, in river cruises in Europe so we are definitely seeing pent-up demand and planning for 2022 as far as European travel goes,” said Mary Maguire.

Regardless of where you are traveling, it is recommended to check your destination covid guidelines. Also, masks are required to fly or ride on other public transportation.