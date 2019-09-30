CDC advises getting vaccinated before flu season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s still too early to know if we’re in for a third miserable flu season in a row, but doctors are urging people to get those flu shots now.

While the vaccine didn’t offer much protection in the past two years, specialists have been working on the recipe, trying to improve it for this year.

Last year’s flu season was one of the longest on record, and the year before that it killed more people than any flu season in recent decades.

People over 65, young children, and people with certain health conditions such as heart disease or asthma, are at the highest risk for flu-related complications.

The CDC is urging people to get their flu vaccine by the end of October.

Typically flu starts widely circulating in November or December, and peaks by February.

It takes about two weeks to build immunity to influenza after getting the vaccine.