CDC conducting health survey in Hampden County

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You may have seen CDC trailers at the Eastern States Fairgrounds in West Springfield.

The Centers for Disease Control selected Hampden County as one of 15 counties to participate in their 2019 National Health and Nutritional Examination Survey.

The health survey provides important data about health and nutritional issues and trends in the United States. The results will influence how and where the CDC distributes funding.

Study Manager Janis Eklund of the CDC told 22News, “The trends continue to change. So in order to spend their money wisely on prevention programs and education programs, to make sure we are all taken care of, it’s very important data.”

The National Center for Health Statistics is conducting the survey on behalf of the CDC. They sent letters to 625 Hampden County residents who were chosen randomly to participate in this survey.

In the next few weeks, CDC study representatives will make personal visits to homes and invite residents to take part of the study. Here is what Hampden County residents should expect during the visit:

She or he will show you official Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identification and ask some easy questions about you and other family members.

Answering the questions only takes a few minutes and is voluntary. You may choose not to answer any question. There will be no penalties or loss of benefits of any kind from refusing to answer.

If you or other household members are chosen, you’ll represent thousands of people in the U.S. and your community to help us better understand the health of people like you in the United States.

If you have questions, please call Dr. Tony Nguyen of my staff toll-free at 1-800-452-6115.

Each individual represents thousands of people in the United States. When you enter one of their four trailers, you’ll start in the lobby. You’ll then be asked to complete their several different health assessments during your visit.

Eklund told 22News they’ll have dentists and doctors in the trailers leading the health assessments. Any personal information collected will remain confidential.

Eklund said everyone who completes the national health survey will receive $125. They’ll be at the Big E fairgrounds conducting the survey until the end of August.