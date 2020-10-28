CDC issues guidelines for safe voting during pandemic, West Springfield takes precautions

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As election day nears, coronavirus cases in the state are rising to levels we haven’t seen in months. Now the CDC is releasing guidelines on safe voting for those who want to exercise their rights in person.

In West Springfield, they’re already taking precautions with masks, sanitizer and social distancing.

“The provisions were great they were very fair. There wasn’t a whole lot of people in there. I didn’t feel rushed,” early voter, Chase Crean told 22News.

The CDC recommends staying at least six feet from other voters, wearing a mask, and washing your hands often or using sanitizer after touching surfaces. They also recommend voting when it’s not as busy, like mid-morning if you are at a higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19.

At the West Springfield Public Library, each voter is given a freshly sanitized pen. After someone is done filling out their ballot they put their used pen in a used pen box where they are cleaned afterward.

“(We have) face masks available for people who don’t have them. We have plexiglass guards up for the poll workers who are also wearing face masks. We have hand sanitizer available,” West Springfield Town Clerk, Otto Frizzell told 22News.

If you have children, the CDC recommends asking someone to watch them while you go vote to decrease their risk of getting COVID-19.