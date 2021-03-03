CDC issues warning ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, and with the holiday comes a new warning from the CDC.

Locally, organizers of the Holyoke Parade made the decision a few months ago to cancel this year’s parade. The parade committee announced their decision to cancel this year’s events back in January.

This new warning from the CDC just confirmed for them that they made the right decision.

The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade has been a tradition for more than 50 years. But, come March 17, it will be two years since western Massachusetts celebrated the Shamrock holiday in the streets of Holyoke.

“It’s awful,” said Cindi Gazda of Chicopee. “I think it should be on, because everyone’s wearing masks.”

The CDC released a new warning recommending that people celebrate the holiday virtually this year. Marc Joyce is the President of the Holyoke Parade Committee, he worries people won’t take the CDC warning seriously.

“I’m concerned that we’re going to see a lot of big parties, and perhaps they could undo a lot of good that’s been done over the last couple of months,” Joyce told 22News.

There are reasons to be concerned, cases number on Tuesday were below a thousand, but the newest numbers from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health recorded 1,500 cases.

The parade committee has a count down, by the second, on their website for their 2022 parade.

“Hang in there, we’ll be back and better than ever in 2022,” Joyce said.

As always, if you do plan on celebrating with people outside of your household, the CDC recommends you do so outdoors and to wear a mask.