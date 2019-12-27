CDC: Millions of drivers operating under the influence of marijuana

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Marijuana may be legal in Massachusetts, but it’s illegal to drive while high.

A new report from the CDC estimates that millions of drivers across the country are operating cars under the influence of marijuana. Last year, 12 million American adults said they had driven under the influence of weed in the 12 months prior to the survey.

Some suggest that the increase in people while driving while high correlates with the increase in states that legalized marijuana. Currently 11 states, including Massachusetts, allow for the recreational use of marijuana by adults 21 years or older.

One Springfield resident believes that as the amount of users increase so does the potency of the product.

“They’re buying medications, it’s not the same weed from the 90s or 80s,” Felix Santana said. “It’s become a lot more sophisticated and specialized, which has increase the potency and is the reason why we shouldn’t be smoking and driving.”

However, some think it’s okay to drive if marijuana is used in moderation.

“I feel like there is a certain amount of weed you can smoke before driving that wouldn’t impact a day to day person who smokes,” Kevin Tolle said. “There is limits though that if you smoke too much it can impair you in a way that slows you down and I wouldn’t recommend.”

While there’s no test to prove a driver is high, the state does have Drug Recognition Experts to help recognize impaired driving.

Massachusetts has 147 certified DREs, including at least 18 officers and state troopers in western Massachusetts.