CDC: No evidence pets, livestock, or wildlife can spread COVID-19 to people or be a source of infection in U.S.

(WWLP) – A tiger from the Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and it’s posing the question, “can pets get the virus too?”

Nadia, a 4-year-old female Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo, has tested positive for COVID-19. She, her sister Azul, two Amur tigers, and three African lions had developed a dry cough and all are expected to recover.

The animals are believed to have been infected by a zoo employee who was asymptomatically infected with the virus or before that person developed symptoms, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

According to the CDC, Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) are examples of diseases caused by coronaviruses that originated in animals and spread to people which is suspected to have happened with the current outbreak of COVID-19. However the CDC does not know the exact source of this virus. Public health officials and partners are working to identify the source of COVID-19.

The CDC says the first infections were linked to a live animal market, but the virus is now spreading from person to person. The coronavirus most similar to the virus causing COVID-19 is the one that causes SARS.

The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads mostly from person to person through respiratory droplets from coughing and sneezing. According to the CDC at this time, there is no evidence that pets, livestock, or wildlife can spread COVID-19 to people or that they might be a source of infection in the United States.

However, because all animals can carry germs that can make people sick, you should always practice healthy habits around pets and other animals.

Wash your hands after handling animals, their food, waste, or supplies.

Practice good pet hygiene and clean up after pets properly.

Talk to your veterinarian if you have questions about your pet’s health.

The American Veterinary Medical Association says you should restrict contact with pets and other animals, just as you would restrict your contact with other people and have someone else care for your animal if you have COVID-19. If you have a service animal or you must care for your animals, wear a cloth facemask, don’t share food, kiss, or hug them, and wash your hands before and after any contact with them.

The CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

This positive COVID-19 test for the tiger was confirmed by USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory, based in Ames, Iowa. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association the USDA and CDC are monitoring this situation and the OIE will be notified of the finding.