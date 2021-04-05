CDC recommends limiting extracurricular activities for youth programs

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As schools and youth programs begin to reopen, CDC officials are saying that youth sports and extracurricular activities be limited because of outbreaks of COVID-19 variants linked to those activities.

22News spoke with the Boys and Girls Club Of West Springfield about how they are preparing to safely reopen their youth sports clinic this year.

Program Director Raymond Sanchez told 22News it will look a little different than normal, including no crowds to watch games.

Youth in the clinic must wear a mask, and social distance, which means no high-fiving. And staff must disinfect all equipment.

“At the Boys and Girls Club of West Springfield we are going to do our best to make sure everybody is safe and that is our number one priority is safety but second we are going to have a ton of fun.”, said Sanchez.

The youth sports clinic is open to the public. Information on sign-ups will be released at the end of this week and the clinic starts this May.