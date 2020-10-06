CDC releases new information on how COVID-19 spreads

(WWLP) – The Centers for Disease Control has new evidence that supports the airborne transmission of COVID-19, but it’s still not the most common way people get infected.

The CDC now says the virus can be transmitted through particles that linger in the air for minutes or even hours, even among people who are more than 6-feet apart. But the top way the virus spreads is still when people are in close contact, through respiratory droplets that are produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Local infectious disease experts, like Dr. Esteban DelPilar-Morales, say the risk for airborne transmission of the virus is at its highest in buildings with poor air circulation.

“If you look at an indoor setting in a building with ventilation that’s not the greatest, there’s a risk of those infectious particles to accumulate,” Dr. DelPilar-Morales explained. “That’s what the CDC is saying with their new guidance.”

DelPilar-Morales said you should take all the precautions for airborne transmission in indoor settings unless you’re very familiar with your building’s ventilation system. He advises wearing a mask at indoor public settings, even if you are six feet away from another person or there is a plexiglass divider.

“The reason why SARS-CoV-2 is so dangerous is that it lasts a very long time in droplet form.

Typically an airborne virus likes this lasts for an hour. There is a published study that shows the virus is viable for 16 hours,” said Dr. David Edwards, an Aerosol Transmission expert, and former Harvard University professor.

Masks are also strongly recommended if you’re outdoors or around people, you don’t live with for a long period of time.