AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam mayoral candidate Cecilia Calabrese officially launched her campaign this Tuesday evening, surrounding her family, friends and supporters.

The kickoff event happening at Casa Di Lisa in Feeding Hills. Calabrese has served on the Agawam City Council for 18 years, seven of which she served as vice president. She is running against fellow councilors Rosemary Sandlin and William Clark, as well as Council President Christopher Johnson. Calabrese tells 22News she thinks her advantage is all her years on the council, and service on the Massachusetts Municipal Association.

“I know this probably a legislative issue but I think as a community leader in western Massachusetts, I can build a coalition of other leaders in western Massachusetts to increase chapter 90 funding for our infrastructure,” said Calabrese.

She says a new police station, a recreation area at Tuckahoe Turf Farm, and a new high school would benefit from these funds. Additionally, she wants to address the lack of sewers in the southwest section of Feeding Hills.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on Twitter @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.