“Celebrate Holyoke” draws thousands showcasing local talent, businesses

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – “Celebrate Holyoke” continued Sunday with more live musical performances, food, and activities.

The 3-day festival draws an estimated 15 to 20,000 people to downtown Holyoke each year.

“Celebrate Holyoke” brings together local musicians, business owners, artists and food vendors to celebrate the city. Visitors could stop at food trucks, grab a drink, and listen to live bands.

“Building community, absolutely this does that every year and it allows us the community to have that opportunity to engage with each other,” attendee Isis Feliano said of the annual gathering. “I really appreciate 3 days worth of cultural music, cultural food and seeing that representation.”

Celebrate Holyoke officially ended Sunday night at 5 p.m.