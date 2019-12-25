Celebrate the holidays safely! Don’t drink and drive

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s that time of year again for holiday parties and celebrations, but driving impaired can lead to a tragic situation.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is designed to keep more police officers on the road patrolling traffic during the holidays.

The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security announced last year it will provide funding to the State Police and 139 local departments for impaired driving enforcement patrols and sobriety checkpoints.

“It’s the most busiest time of the year that’s traveled, we want people to get careful, our officers do look for impaired driving but we just don’t want people to get hurt or to get killed on the roads,” said Officer Mike Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign urges drivers to find alternate transportation if they have been drinking or using marijuana and stresses the importance of having a plan to get home before starting the party.