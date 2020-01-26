Celebrated Puerto Rican musicians bring hope to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Jose Gonzalez and his sons Rene and Ahmed are among Puerto Rico’s most celebrated musicians.

Although they escaped the devastation by just one day, the Gonzalez family calls the quakes more unsettling than Hurricane Maria.

Gonzalez told 22News, “The problem with earthquakes, people don’t know that it’s over, there’s a lot of stress. I have friends who are like sleeping with their clothes on ya know.”

Many of the diverse audience came to Springfield from Puerto Rico.

Ramona Morales has lived in Springfield for more than 60 years. She feels proud that these iconic musicians came here to perform.

“Well, I’m from Puerto Rico. They had so much devastation and I want to show support for the families over there,” said Morales.

Jose’s son, Rene Gonzalez, told 22News that many audience members thanked his family for bringing Puerto Rico to them.

“The first thing they always say is, you brought Puerto Rico to us, and that is so important to have that connection with the motherland and now with the earthquake, there’s a lot of people who’ve moved here for the first time,” said Rene.

The appreciative audience welcomed the authentic music of Puerto Rico, described by Musician Jose Gonzalez as a vivid mix borrowing from the Caribbean as well as the European.