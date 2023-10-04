LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Jewish families in Longmeadow came together Wednesday night for the fifth night of a week-long holiday, to celebrate the fall harvest.

The celebration of Sukkot brings families, friends, and communities together. Dozens recognized the holiday at Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy (LYA) with food and drinks in a temporary hut called a Sukkah. With Mad Science making science experiments in the Sukkah to demonstrate centripetal force.

The holiday also commemorates the 40 years that Jewish people spent in the desert after escaping slavery in Egypt. 22News talked with the rabbi about what this holiday means to the Jewish community.

“To acknowledge God’s gifts to us, most notably the gift of shelter and it’s a time to rejoice for the gifts and things that God does give us,” expressed LYA Coordinator/Community Outreach, Rabbi Chaim Kosofsky.

The proceeds of the dinner will benefit a trip for students that will take them to Israel in 2025.

