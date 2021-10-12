Celebrating, supporting Hispanic communities after Hispanic Heritage Month

(WWLP) – Hispanic Heritage Month may be drawing to a close, but communities are still being encouraged to learn about the Hispanic culture in western Massachusetts.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15 to October 15 in the US. This month-long observance highlights the contributions and influences Hispanic Americans have made towards culture and history. It also celebrates Hispanic identity and the community’s achievements.

While this month is meaningful staff with Gandra Center told 22News that support for the Hispanic community should be shown 365 days a year.

“By sharing our culture, by sharing our language and our food, people can understand who we are,” said Jade Rivera-McFarlin of the Gandara Center. “I think that’s a big piece of bringing us all together and working as one big community.”

Rivera-McFarlin added that making contributions to organizations like the Gandara Center will help serve Hispanic communities. You can also help by supporting Hispanic/Latinx-owned stores. Also, you can learn about the many different types of cultures within the Hispanic community at the Hispanic American Library in Springfield.

Rivera-McFarlin recommends cultural ambassador programs for education too.