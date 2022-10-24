SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse in Springfield will host its sixth annual Trial Court Cultural Appreciation Week event on Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Massachusetts Probation Service, the Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse is one of nine “Signature Court” sites that was chosen to host this event. Court staff and local leaders are expected to attend this year’s theme, “Out of Many, We Are One: Equal Justice for All.”

Court offices throughout the Commonwealth come together to celebrate the rich culture and diversity of court employees, court users, and residents who live in communities that are surrounded by the courthouses during Culture Appreciation Week.

Monday’s event is free and open to the public and will feature a keynote speaker Dr. Harry Dumay, President of the Our Lady of the Elms College in Chicopee. There will be a free breakfast as well as lunch at the event, with ROCA will grill hamburgers and hot dogs that will be provided free to the public, as well as food trucks. There will also be music, singing, dancing, spoken word, a DJ as well as presentations by local school children of their artwork.

Robert Sepheus, a choreographer in residence at Shooting Star Dance Center in Springfield, will perform a special dance to R & B artist George Benson called “Everything Must Change.”

Elementary school drummers, singers, and a violinist will perform at the event. The police and representatives from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department will be in attendance, along with the Springfield Fire Department hosting a demonstration. A raffle of 30-day bus passes , Walmart and TD Bank gift cards; as well as free haircuts and hair styling will also take place.

“We are excited about celebrating the great City of Springfield and its many cultures,” stated Lorna Spencer, Statewide Supervisor for the Massachusetts Probation Service and one of the planners of the Springfield event.

The order of events for Monday’s event will be: