Celebration held for STCC respiratory care graduates

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A celebration was held at Springfield Technical Community College Tuesday, as the school’s respiratory care students got their pins.

Sixteen students graduated from the school’s Health and Patient Stimulation.

After this graduation, the students will have to take a national board exam, and then a 20 patient stimulation exam. Once those are done, the graduates will be registered Respiratory Therapists.

Graduate Ryan Gola told 22News, “It’s been two years of stress, sleep deprivation, among other things. Now we’re on to bigger and better things.”

There will be another pinning ceremony for the college’s dental hygiene students on Thursday.

