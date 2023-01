SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a celebration to honor Imam Shaikh Wissam Abdul Baki in Springfield on Tuesday.

According to the City of Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno will join Dr. Kamal Ali and the Islamic Society of Western Massachusetts for a special celebration to honor Imam Shaikh Wissam Abdul Baki, the imam of the Islamic Society of western Massachusetts.

The celebration is taking place in Springfield City Hall on Tuesday at 2:15 p.m.