Celebration of arts and crafts at Mattoon Street Arts Festival

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of people came to downtown Springfield Saturday for the Mattoon Street Arts Festival.

The two day festival features more than 100 artists and crafters from across the northeast.

“I like to come to Mattoon Street because I enjoy the atmosphere, I enjoy the people, the crowds, everyone here is so welcoming,” said Emily Chase Wilson, a hand weaver from Pittsfield.

You can buy any painting or work of art that catches your eye, but there is no cost to attend. There are also strolling musicians, and plenty of food vendors, including Chef Wayne’s Big Mamou.

The Mattoon Street Arts Festival is the oldest arts and crafts show in western Massachusetts. Residents told 22News, why Mattoon Street is the perfect setting to come see all the arts and crafts on display.

“They are beautiful now but it wasn’t always that way,” Roy Hastings of Belchertown recalled. “When I was a kid it was kind of rough down here but it’s been completely revitalized and the apartments and condos here are gorgeous. They always do a good job here.”

“People come down from their apartments,” Emily said of the festival goers. “I was just talking to someone who lives right around the corner and they enjoy having the craft show right here on Mattoon Street.”

If you weren’t able to make it to the festival Saturday, you can still check it out Sunday. The Mattoon Street Arts Festival will open at 8 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.