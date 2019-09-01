Celebration of culture at 71st Our Lady of Fatima Festa in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The 71st annual Festa hosted by Our Lady of Fatima Church is taking place Sunday in Ludlow.

On day three of four, Festa is going strong with music, carnival rides and lots of food.

Thousands of people from the northeast area come to Festa every year. Many of them for the authentic Portuguese food that’s available. Festa also has carnival rides and live music for people of all ages to enjoy.

Over a hundred volunteers help run the event. Organizers said the event celebrates the Lady of Fatima appearing in Portugal.

“Ever since I was a child, since I was a baby I remember coming here,” Festa Director, Tyler Martins told 22News. “You just have to continue the culture and without the youth, being here it’s just going to disappear.”

The festival will host an open air mass in English followed by a candlelight procession Sunday evening. The carnival and food also ends at midnight.