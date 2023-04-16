CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Family and friends celebrated the memory of five-year old Steven Windoloski Jr., who died in a Christmas Eve house fire at an apartment on Chicopee Street in Chicopee.

Firefighters were called to 759 Chicopee Street just after noon on December 24th. When they arrived, they were told a child was still inside the apartment. He was rushed to the hospital and later died.

Sunday’s event went from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 452 in Chicopee and was organized by a Holyoke man who was saddened by the loss.

During the event, there was food, raffle prizes, and a cash bar. All of this to raise funds for the boy’s family after their tragic loss.