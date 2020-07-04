Celebrations change in coronavirus-era 4th of July weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – On the 4th of July many friends and family come together to celebrate America’s independence.

But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many firework shows were canceled and gatherings were postponed due to restrictions. However, that didn’t stop the holiday celebrations.

“Not just stopping 4th of July for anything, even if we have to take precautions,” Kiara Pedraza of Chicopee told 22News.

State health experts still recommend wearing a mask at beaches and parks when six feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many group gatherings have had to get smaller but that didn’t stop so many people from coming out to Chicopee State Park Saturday to enjoy the holiday with friends and family.

“Not all of our family members can come out and they’re still in quarantine. They don’t want to risk themselves but we’re still here taking care of ourselves and it is different from past year’s of the 4th of July,” Pedraza continued.

Many local residents told 22News they enjoy seeing family and friends during the holiday but will also miss firework shows like many other beach goers.

“Kind of sucks but then again, like I hear them everyday in Holyoke,” said Iliana Alvarez.

There’s been an uptick in the use of illegal fireworks recently with some police departments adding extra patrols to attempt to curb the use of them.

The recreational use of fireworks is illegal in Massachusetts without a professional license.