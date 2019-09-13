Celebrity bartender night at Nathan Bill’s raises money for Huntington’s research

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local celebrities were serving up adult beverages in Springfield Thursday night all for a good cause.

It was a packed house at Nathan Bills Bar and Restaurant. The celebrities were familiar faces in western Massachusetts, like the Mayor of Westfield Brain Sullivan and local radio DJ Mike Baxendale from the Bax and O’Brien on Rock 102.

Money raised Thursday night goes to Meg’s Fight for a Cure Juvenile Huntington’s Disease Foundation.

Meg lost her battle to the neurological disorder three years ago. She was only 15-years-old.

Kinser Cencelmo of the foundation told 22News, “I’m always choked up when I see this many people come out because they really do help and they really do care.”

Foundation money is given to local families and sent to UC Davis in California for research.