Celebrity bartending event aims to help families who struggle with poverty

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local community leaders and volunteers teamed up to raise money for Square One Thursday night.

Celebrity bartenders that included Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt, Springfield Chief of Staff Tom Ashe, and Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade’s Stephanie Joyce.

They collected tips that will benefit the programs and services of Square One. Square One provides early learning services to more than 500 children.

The event took place at the Trinity Pub at the Irish Cultural Center located at 429 Morgan Road in West Springfield from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Square One provides services to infants, toddlers and school-age children each day. the organization help families who struggle with poverty, homelessness, domestic violence, and substance abuse.