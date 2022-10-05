SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Elks Lodge 61 hosted the Springfield Police Department for a Celebrity Bartending event Wednesday evening, raising money for both organizations.

Local celebrities served drinks at the lodge with proceeds going to the Elks national foundation, Springfield Together and the Springfield C-3 Police program. The partnership between city police and Springfield Together makes a number of community events possible throughout the year.

“Springfield together does a lot with the school system and kids programs within the city such as our Trunk or Treat, the Easter Bunny Hop, Christmas parties and the such. Also some food giveaways,” said Gary Delisle, member of the Springfield Lodge of Elks. “The hard part is asking people to reach into their pockets but it is something we have to do to raise the funds to coordinate the events that we do.”

Mayor Domenic Sarno, Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi and Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood were among the local celebrities participating Wednesday night.