SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Southwick Regional School has implemented its cell phone policy for middle school students to lock up their devices while in the building.

The policy was put in place beginning on November 8th, requiring students to use pouches to keep them from using cell phones, air pods, and smart watches while at school, including lunch. Principal Shorter said the new initiative aims to enhance focus, reduce distractions, and create a more conductive atmosphere for education.

The lockable pouch’s purpose is to improve learning and social behavior, ensure safety, and promote responsible technology use. A survey conducted by Yondr, the company that makes these lockable pouches, said limited access to cell phones in schools has improved by the following:

65% of schools saw an improvement in academic performance

74% of schools saw an improvement in student behavior

83% of schools saw an improvement in student engagement in the classroom

Parents are encouraged to contact the school to reach their child if needed. The pouches can be unlocked in case of an emergency in a matter of seconds.