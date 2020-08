WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cellular service on the Westfield State University campus just got a little better recently, now that a new cell tower has been installed.

The installation was completed earlier this month by Berkshire Wireless, a subcontractor for Verizon Wireless.

Improving cellular service on campus has been a decade in the making, according to Stephen Taksar, Westfield State’s vice president of administration and finance.