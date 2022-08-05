SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Celtics forward Grant Williams made a special appearance at the Basketball Hall of Fame Friday for a Hoop Hall Hangout, which gives him the opportunity to talk about his journey to professional basketball.

A large crowd gathered at the Basketball Hall of Fame to hear from Celtics Forward Grant Williams about his reflections on his career, his family and his path to pro-ball. The Celtics Number 12 also spoke to the enduring legacy of one of the greatest players of all time, the late Bill Russell.

“Bill Russell was a legend for our game. He’s someone that impacted myself and my family more than anyone. He transformed the league in a positive way, he transformed the world in a positive way for civil rights advocacy. As much as he is a true winner, we want to recognize all the things he did that impacted the world itself as well,” said Williams.

Williams went on to add when talking about basketball greats, you have to include Number 6 Bill Russell, who was a winner in life both on and off the court. Russell passed just last Sunday at the age of 88 and since then, staff at the Basketball Hall of Fame say there has been an increase in visitors coming to see his exhibits and basketball memorabilia.