Cemetery maintenance issues in Palmer

Viewer photo via Report It

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Palmer residents who have loved ones buried at Oak Knoll Cemetery had notified 22News about the grass overgrowth throughout the cemetery. 22News Reporter Sy Becker visited the location Thursday.

A Pennsylvania couple visiting the gravestones of loved ones in Palmer were shocked at the maintenance conditions.

After a five hour drive from their hometown of Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania, Glenn and Jane Amos spent the morning cleaning the gravesite of Glenn’s grandmother and grandfather at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Palmer.

Glenn told 22News, he last visited his grandparents final resting place in 1983. He was stunned by the lack of cemetery maintenance.

“We could hardly read the gravestones and if we did not have pictures that my aunt had taken, we wouldn’t have known what to look for. I remember when we were here. We couldn’t read the names, it was all covered up. It’s obvious that they haven’t had any weed whacking done.” Glenn Amos

22News contacted Palmer’s DPW director Jerry Skrownek who assured concerned residents that maintenance problems will be corrected within two weeks.