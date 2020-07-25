‘Census Push Week’ encourages local residents to complete census forms

FILE – this April 5, 2020 file photo, shows An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. A federal judge on Thursday, May 21, 2020, agreed to impose financial sanctions against the Trump administration for failing to produce hundreds of documents during litigation over whether a citizenship question could be added to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Every 10 years, we’re asked to complete a census in the United States.

It’s mandated by the U.S. Constitution, so the government has a better understanding where in the country federal funding should be directed to each year.

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee told 22News that the census will ensure assistance to families and local residents in need.

“This is how federal formulas are used to make sure assistance flows. and also how formulas are determined for congressional representation so those are very essential ingredients, ” said Neal. “So I hope everyone will take the time and fill out the census.”

The Census data contributes to funding school lunch programs, highway construction, and education. The U.S. Census Bureau collects the data, and they should have mailed you a letter informing you to fill out a census form.

Now that letter you received, will ask you to go online to complete the census form. It’s right here on 2020census.gov. It only takes 10 minutes to complete the questionnaire. The information you enter also remains confidential so your privacy is protected.

You can also choose to respond by phone or by mail. Starting Monday, cities across the country will compete in “Census Push week” a regional challenge, to see who can get the highest response rate.

Hampshire county currently has the highest in Massachusetts with a 71 percent rate.

July 31st is considered the last day to respond. You could be fined 100 dollars for failing to complete it and 500 dollars for giving false answers.