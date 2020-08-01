Census takers coming door to door as Push Week ends

FILE – this April 5, 2020 file photo, shows An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. A federal judge on Thursday, May 21, 2020, agreed to impose financial sanctions against the Trump administration for failing to produce hundreds of documents during litigation over whether a citizenship question could be added to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2020 U.S. Census is required for anyone living in the United States regardless of your immigration status.

Even though it is required, there are many additional reasons you should take it. Lawmakers use census data to distribute money between communities based on population size those resources go to school, hospitals, and roads.

During Push Week a number of locations are making it easy to fill out your census to try and get as many people to answer the questionnaire as possible, a process that’s different than past years because of the pandemic.

Yashira Ruiz, Director of Services at Stavros told 22News that they want to make sure residents are also focused on filling out the census.

“Currently, in the pandemic, people are focused on other areas and so we want to make sure that we let folks know this is our one time shot,” said Ruiz. “It’s going to set our funding for 10 years and so it’s very important that we get this done now.”

There are a number of different locations like libraries, groceries stores, and recreational centers that will help you fill out your census if you choose not do it online.