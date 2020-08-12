Census workers to begin door to door counting

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – If a Census worker knocks on your door, local census advocates are urging you to take the five minutes to answer their questions.

With less than 50 days left, some 500,000 census takers across the country are going door to door. They’re helping people who haven’t responded to the 2020 Census.

Locally, census takers began their follow-up visits about a week ago.

Michael Moriarty of One Holyoke told 22News, “They began going door to door. They’re called the numerators. Those particular sorts of census workers. That’s just gotten underway. That’s quite a bit later than a normal year, but there’s just nothing normal about 2020.”

The Census Bureau announced last week that all counting efforts will end a month early, on September 30.