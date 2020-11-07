Center for Human Development honors essential workers during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Center for Human Development hosted a parade Friday evening to honor its employees for their essential services during the pandemic.

They called it the “Parade of Champions.” Nearly 400 workers lined up in cars outside of Chez Josef in Agawam and were treated to food, drinks, and other goodies provided by volunteers and local vendors.

CHD leaders also greeted workers to thank them for their continued efforts and resilience while serving the community. CHD President and CEO, Jim Goodwin told 22News that they wanted to honor the men and women putting their health on the line to help others.

“These people are directly involved with the people who have been the sickest, and I hope that it’s just a reminder that there are people every day that are sacrificing their own well-being to take care of others,” said Goodwin.

In an effort to support local small businesses, vendors at the event included AC’s Main Street Market in Springfield and Auntie Elsie’s in Belchertown.