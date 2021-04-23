Center Park in downtown Chicopee offers space for events

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new park on Center Street in Chicopee is open to the public on a 1/4 acre lot that includes covered picnic tables.

Center Park is located at 181 Center Street in Chicopee that is coined a “swiss army knife of a park” by the Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce. The park was created from the revitalization efforts for downtown Chicopee by the City of Chicopee, the Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce, business owners, and residents.

The space was developed to offer alterative space for food truck festivities, outdoor gathering, and even exercise classes can be held. It was funded with $10,000 from MassDevelopment’s Transformative Development Initiative and $10,000 from MassDevelopment’s Commonwealth Places program.

Business owners and food trucks can use the space by applying for a permit with the City of Chicopee beginning in mid-May.

Julie Copoulos, Executive Director of the Chicopee Chamber congratulated involved partners, “our team is solid. Roca, A. Crane Construction, Interstate Towing Inc., Gasoline Alley Foundation, and the Ondrick Company independently donated time and resources to get this project over the finish line. Center Park would not have been possible without partnerships.”

Chicopee Director of Planning and Development, Lee Pouliot said, “the proper reuse of this site is a linchpin in the continued efforts to improve quality of life for all residents, businesses and stakeholders in the neighborhood.”

Mayor John Vieau, a strong supporter of the project, stated, “I welcome the Chicopee

Center Partnership’s creative economic development approaches. It is an exciting time

in Chicopee Center, as we anticipate installing a bike loop, welcome Center Park, and a

new outdoor market, Center Fresh, in the district. We are enthusiastic about supporting

our business community with these strategic initiatives.”