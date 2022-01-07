Center Square Grill in East Longmeadow closed due to mechanical issues

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Center Square Grill in East Longmeadow will be closed until further notice as they try and recover from mechanical issues that caused heavy damage to the property.

In a video posted to social media, Center Square Grill owner Bill Collins explained that a sprinkler issue flooded the main dining area, disrupting the electrical system in the basement.

They estimated it will take around three weeks before the restaurant can resume operations but they haven’t set a specific date for re-opening.