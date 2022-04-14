SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People throughout the Springfield community came together this evening to celebrate the Central High Girls’ Varsity Basketball Team.

This reception was held tonight at the Cozy Pavilion along State Street. The Springfield Central Golden Eagles are Division One state champions for the first time since 2017. They managed to defeat top-seeded Andover 43-40 last month. Tonight, the community is celebrating their compliments.

James Gee, Girls’ Varsity Head Coach said, “Community support is critical. A lot of people from the community come to the basketball games. We had a home-court advantage. I think the energy that they brought helped the girls out.”

Representative Bud Williams of the 11th Hampden District told 22News, “Because of COVID-19 it was a very difficult season, but they endured, persevered. We’re so proud of them.”

Tonight’s event included an awards presentation, a DJ, and plenty of food.