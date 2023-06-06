SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Graduation ceremonies continued throughout Hampden County Tuesday. the class of 2023 celebrating the end of their time in high school.

Tuesday evening marked the four years of hard work for the high school graduates of Central High School in Springfield.

Students walked across the stage at Symphony Hall, accepting their diplomas as their family and friends watched, cheering them on. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno also there to congratulate the students as they step into the next chapter of their lives.

Wednesday, Springfield High School of Science and Technology will celebrate its graduating class of 2023.