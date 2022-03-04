SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield students, faculty, and the community gathered for Central High School’s boys and girls basketball tournament. Both Springfield teams are competing in the division one tournament tonight.

The girl’s team faced Lexington tonight while the boy’s team faced Cambridge Bridge and Latin. Both teams are doing well in their division and at Friday’s game, there were many excited fans. 22News spoke with Central High School’s principal who was at the big game.

“Win or lose, you just want them to experience a traditional high school basketball game, and just want them to have fun enjoy the moment,” Principle Thaddeus S. Tokarz said. “You know winning is contagious and we want to win. We want to win on the court and in the classroom so this is what we pride ourselves on.”

Principal Tokarz added that events like this are important for the students to build connections, support, and cheer for one another.