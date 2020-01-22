Central High appoints 1st African American woman JROTC Commander

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Central High School Senior will make history by being appointed the school’s first African American woman “Commander Jr Air Force ROTC.”
According to a news release sent to 22News, Camryn Kynard will lead nearly 400 JROTC cadets at the high school located on 1840 Roosevelt Avenue. Kynard will be appointed between 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Another Springfield first, very proud of Camryn and our JROTC Program – great students and great leaders!Springfield Mayor Mayor Domenic Sarno