SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City of Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will be attending a special topping-off ceremony for the new state-of-the-art DeBerry-Swan School Tuesday morning.

According to a statement sent from Mayor Sarno’s office to WWLP, the mayor will be joined with the following:

Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick

Director of the Department of Capital Asset Construction Peter Garvey

School Committeewoman Barbara Gresham

School Building Commission Chair Norman Roldan

Massachusetts School Building Authority Executive Director Jack McCarthy

State Senator Adam Gomez

State Representative Bud Williams

Ward 4 City Councilor Malo Brown

Members of the School Committee and School Building Commission

Retired State Representative Benjamin Swan

The event is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the DeBerry-Swan School located at 680 Union Street in Springfield. 22News is livestreaming the event on WWLP.com.

The Homer Street School was renamed DeBerry-Swan School in honor of civil rights icon and former Springfield State Representative Benjamin Swan after the school committee launched an online survey for residents to voice their opinions. The school committee voted in November to rename the school in honor of Rep. Ben Swan.

“This is a tremendous honor for me and for every member of my family. To have a school named in your honor is not something that happens every day and it’s not something I take lightly,” said Swan during comments made following the School Committee vote.

Swan a longtime civil rights advocate dating back to the 1960s. He was born in Mississippi but moved to Springfield in 1950. During the 60’s, he served multiple roles with the Springfield NAACP and marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Selma. He went on to be elected as a State Representative for 11th Hampdens District in 2009.

Groundbreaking for DeBerry-Homer Elementary School in Springfield

The DeBerry and Homer schools will merge students from two of the city’s oldest school buildings. The Homer Street School opened in 1898 and The William N. DeBerry Elementary School was built in 1951. These plans have been in the works since 2019.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held in September in Springfield’s Mason Square neighborhood for the $95 million facility. Construction on the school should be complete by 2023.