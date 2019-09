FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, firefighters work beneath the destroyed mullions, the vertical struts which once faced the outer walls of the World Trade Center towers, after a terrorist attack on the twin towers in New York. New research released on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 suggests firefighters who arrived early or spent more time at the World Trade Center site after the 9/11 attacks seem to have a greater risk of developing heart problems than those who came later and stayed less. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A ceremony will take place in Springfield to honor the fallen firefighters, law enforcement officers, and emergency medical personnel that lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

For app users click to watch the Live Stream here

WATCH LIVE:

According to a news release sent to 22News, the ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. at Raymond M. Sullivan Public Safety Complex on 1212 Carew Street.