Ceremony in Springfield honors JFK on 57th anniversary of his death

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An assassin’s bullet took the life of America’s 35th president, John F. Kennedy, on this date 57 years ago. Since then, Forest Park has been the site of one of only two eternal flames in his memory.

But on this date there would be by design no speaking program and no large crowd attending the wreath laying at the JFK monument, but those attending well remembered the late president.

“We wanted to make sure, even though we cannot do a full fledged event, it’s important that we mark President Kennedy, bringing youthfulness and hope and a can do attitude,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Congressman Richard Neal also attended Sunday’s remembrance ceremony. He told 22News, “It’s been 60 years since Jack Kennedy’s election as president. There have been ten presidents since, but I think the hold and the grip he had on the imagination of the American people is fascinating.”

COVID-19 caution presented this year’s JFK anniversary from being a public event. Traditionally, those who come to pay their respects include admirers who’ve hardly missed a single memorial service at the JFK eternal flame.